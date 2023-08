Kuntz secured his only target for six yards during the Jets' 21-16 preseason loss to the Browns in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game.

The rookie seventh-round pick made a minimal offensive impact as his final line implies, but it was a quiet night overall for the Jets on that side of the ball. Kuntz will continue his uphill battle for a roster spot on a relatively deep tight-end corps in a road preseason battle against the Panthers a week from Saturday.