Jimmy Graham: Cut by Pack
The Packers released Graham on Thursday.
Graham was among a run of splashes at tight end for the Packers in recent years, accounting for 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns over the past two seasons. At 33 years old, he still has some tread left on the tires and can get a jump on free agency following this move.
