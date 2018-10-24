Joel Bouagnon: Joins Detroit's practice squad
The Lions signed Bouagnon to their practice squad Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bouagnon had a stint earlier this season with the Packers' practice squad and will stay within the division and he joins a new organization. He'll provide some extra depth in the backfield for Detroit with Theo Riddick (knee) nursing an injury.
More News
-
Joel Bouagnon: Waived by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Receives nine touches Friday•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Runs 13 times Thursday•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Carries 11 times in preseason contest•
-
Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Signing with Green Bay•
-
Joel Bouagnon: Released with injury settlement•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...