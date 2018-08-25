Packers' Joel Bouagnon: Receives nine touches Friday
Bouagnon rushed five times for 10 yards and caught four passes for 27 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Raiders.
With Devante Mays (hamstring) sidelined all preseason, Bouagnon has received plenty of run behind the regulars in the backfield. The Packers will likely retain at least four running backs early in the season with Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games, so Bouagnon's availability in the preseason could position him to secure the spot as the third man up behind Jamaal Williams (ankle) and Ty Montgomery (foot) during Jones' ban.
