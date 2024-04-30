The Jaguars released Slye on Tuesday.

Slye inked with Jacksonville as a free agent back in March, but he's now lost his spot on the roster to rookie sixth-round pick Cam Little. Meanwhile, Riley Patterson remains with the Jaguars as potential offseason competition for Little. Slye converted 19 of 24 field-goal tries and 32 of 35 extra-point attempts across 17 games with Washington last season.