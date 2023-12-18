Slye never attempted a field goal and made two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.

Syle has two straight weeks without a field goal now, after he missed his lone attempt in the Commanders' previous game against the Dolphins. The veteran kicker now has just 22 FGAs on the season, with 17 made for a 77 percent conversion rate. His PAT miss was his third of the season on 29 attempts. Next up for Syle and Washington is a Week 16 matchup with the Jets.