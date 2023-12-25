Slye did not attempt a field goal and made all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

Slye is on a three-game streak without a field goal, a pattern that would be concerning even if Washington weren't finishing out the regular season with two difficult defensive matchups against the 49ers and Cowboys. Through 15 games this season, Slye has made just 17 of 22 field-goal tries for a career-worst 77 percent conversion rate.