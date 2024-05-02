Slye has agreed to a deal with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After being released by the Jaguars earlier this week Slye, it didn't take long for the 28-year-old -- who kicked for the Commanders last year -- to catch on with another team. Now that he's with the Patriots, Slye (who made 19 of his 24 field-goal tries and 32 of his 35 extra-point attempts across 17 regular-season games in 2023) will have an opportunity to compete with 2023 fourth-rounder Chad Ryland, who is coming off an inconsistent rookie campaign for New England.