Slye made his only field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the 49ers.
Washington scored all 10 of their points in the second quarter, first on a 47-yard field goal from Slye, then a Terry McLaurin touchdown catch, which saw the Virginia Tech product make good on the PAT. Slye and the Commanders will host the Cowboys in Week 18.
