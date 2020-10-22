site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jonathan Brown: Done in Jacksonville
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 22, 2020

5:08 pm ET 1 min read
The Jaguars released
Brown on Thursday.
Jacksonville's decision to part ways with Brown coincides with Josh Lambo (hip) being activated from IR. In his sole start for the Jaguars, Week 6 against Detroit, Brown converted one of two field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try.
