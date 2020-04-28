Jonathan Brown: Waived by Jacksonville
Brown was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The 27-year-old signed a reserve/future contract after the end of the regular season, but he was never likely to supplant Josh Lambo in Jacksonville. Brown will now hope to receive another opportunity elsewhere.
