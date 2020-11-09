Brown is expected to be the Jaguars' starting kicker following news that Josh Lambo (hip) was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Brown suited up Week 6 against the Lions, making one of two field goals and his lone extra-point attempt. He's next up in the pecking order with Lambo shut down, but Brown's stint could be short-lived. The Jaguars signed Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad Monday, and although he has two games remaining on a suspension, he has a chance to secure the starting job afterward. Brown will need to prove to be a dependable option before Rosas' ban expires.