Jonathan Brown: Back on practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 9, 2020
The Jaguars signed
Brown to the practice squad on Friday.
Brown's spot on the practice squad comes following the placement of Aldrick Rosas (undisclosed) on the injured list. With Josh Lambo (hip) still on IR, Brown will serve as emergency depth behind Stephen Hauschka.
