Ward was reverted back to the practice squad Monday after playing 14 special teams snaps in Sunday's loss to the Lions, Mason Kern of SI.com reports.

Teams can promote players from the practice squad and send them back down twice this season, and this was Ward's first reversion. The running back is buried deep down the depth chart, so he's unlikely to see much playing time on offense even if he gets called back up to the 53-man roster.