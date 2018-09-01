Jonathan Williams: Cut by Saints
The Saints waived Williams on Saturday, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
When Mark Ingram's four-game suspension was announced in early May, Williams was perhaps the leading candidate to serve as the handcuff to Alvin Kamara to start the season. As the preseason wore on, though, Williams was surpassed by rookie Boston Scott, who ultimately won the competition. There's a chance the Saints keep Williams around on the practice squad, but he'll first have to pass through waivers unclaimed.
