The Redskins waived Holsey (foot) on Tuesday.

Holsey was just recently activated from the non-football injury list due to a foot injury he suffered this summer. The second-year cornerback appeared in 12 games with the Redskins in 2017, and the team may have interest in bringing him back to their practice squad if he manages to clear waivers.

