Holsey (knee) sustained a partial ACL tear and will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Holsey left Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to return. The 24-year-old was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and surprisingly played 29 defensive snaps while recording two solo tackles against Jacksonville, but unfortunately suffered the injury in his first NFL action of the season.

