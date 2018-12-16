Redskins' Josh Holsey: Exits with knee injury
Holsey sustained a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to return.
Holsey was promoted from the Redskins' practice squad Saturday and was unable to make it through his first NFL game of the season. The 24-year-old suffered the injury on defense and the severity of the issue remains unclear.
