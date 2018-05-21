Junior Galette: Contemplating retirement
Galette announced via his personal Instagram account that he's contemplating retirement.
After missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons to Achilles injuries, Galette showed he still has something left in the tank in 2017, cranking out 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games with Washington. The Redskins let him walk in free agency earlier this offseason, but the 30-year-old veteran claims he has three contract offers on the table and is simply taking his time deciding his future. It wouldn't be a surprise if he waited until training camp to join a team, should he decide to continue playing.
