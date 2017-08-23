Redskins' Junior Galette: Returns to practice
Galette (hamstring) was an active participant during Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Galette's appearance at practice Wednesday bodes well for his availability for the season opener. The Redskins hope Galette can be a significant piece to their defensive puzzle this season, so it would not be surprising if they keep Galette limited throughout the remainder of the preseason.
