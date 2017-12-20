Galette picked up his third sack of the season in Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Cardinals.

Galette made his only tackle of the game count by taking down opposing quarterback Blaine Gabbert for a seven-yard loss mid-way through the first quarter. The 29-year-old linebacker saw just 35 defensive snaps (41.0 percent) in the game.

