The Redskins informed Galette on Monday he won't be re-signed for the 2018 season, The Washington Post reports.

Galette spent the last three seasons in Washington but was unable to see game action until 2017 after sustaining a pair of Achilles' tears during his first two training camps with the team. The veteran linebacker played all 16 games in a rotational role for the Redskins last season, recording 20 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. Galette -- who turns 30 on Tuesday -- is unlikely to see much in the form of contracts with multi-year guarantees given his injury history.