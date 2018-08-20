Junior Galette: Works out for Rams
Galette worked out for the Rams on Sunday.
After the Redskins elected to not re-sign Galette this offseason, the linebacker contemplated retirement. However, with this workout for the Rams, it's apparent that Galette is still getting some interest from NFL teams and that he still has some interest in playing this season.
