The Chargers signed Doss to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Doss was with the Giants during training camp this summer before being waived near the end of August. He joined the Chargers' practice squad in early October and was signed to the active roster before Week 9 due to injuries to both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (ankle). Doss was waived this past Saturday with both Allen and Williams slated to return, but he is now back with the team's practice squad and could get an opportunity to be elevated since Williams aggravated his injury in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. However, Doss has yet to log an offensive snap this season, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact even if he does find his way back up to the active roster.