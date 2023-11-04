The Raiders waived Wilkerson on Saturday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
The third-year wide receiver appeared in two games for Las Vegas before getting waived, failing to record a stat on 42 offensive snaps. Wilkerson has recorded only four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns throughout his time in the NFL.
More News
-
Raiders' Kristian Wilkerson: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Raiders' Kristian Wilkerson: No targets despite big snap share•
-
Raiders' Kristian Wilkerson: Finds new home•
-
Colts' Kristian Wilkerson: Hits waiver wire•
-
Colts' Kristian Wilkerson: Finds new opportunity•
-
Kristian Wilkerson: Cut loose Wednesday•