The Raiders signed Wilkerson to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Wilkerson started the 2023 season on the Raiders' active roster. He played the first two weeks without recording a stat and was let go by the team Nov. 4. He re-joined Las Vegas on their practice squad three days later, but did not play for the rest of the year. Wilkerson will have the chance to compete for an active roster spot for the 2024 season.