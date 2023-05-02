Wilkerson was waived by the Colts on Tuesday.
Wilkerson was claimed by Indianapolis after being waived by the Patriots back in February. The 26-year-old spent three seasons in New England, suiting up four times and accumulating four catches on eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns. However, he did miss the entire 2022 campaign after being placed on injured reserve upon suffering a concussion during training camp. He'll now seek the opportunity to land within another team's receiving corps ahead of the 2023 season.
