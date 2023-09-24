Wilkerson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's contest against the Raiders.
Wilkerson played 28 offensive snaps in Week 2 against the Bills but failed to draw a target. Tre Tucker and DeAndre Carter will provide depth at the wide receiver position behind Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow.
More News
-
Raiders' Kristian Wilkerson: No targets despite big snap share•
-
Raiders' Kristian Wilkerson: Finds new home•
-
Colts' Kristian Wilkerson: Hits waiver wire•
-
Colts' Kristian Wilkerson: Finds new opportunity•
-
Kristian Wilkerson: Cut loose Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Kristian Wilkerson: Lands on injured reserve•