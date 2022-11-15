The Packers waived Hill on Tuesday.
Hill suffered a torn ACL on a kick return during his rookie season and was sidelined for the start of the 2022 campaign. The 2021 seventh-round pick made his season debut against the Lions in Week 9, but he saw just nine total snaps (one offensive) over the Packers' past two games. If the running back clears waivers, Green Bay may be interested in signing him to the practice squad, but Hill, who flashed during preseason action as a rookie, may draw some interest from around the league.