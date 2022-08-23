The Packers placed Hill (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Hill tore his ACL against the Cardinals in Week 8 last year and has remained sidelined since. He'll miss a minimum of four regular-season games in 2022 and will be eligible to return Week 5 against the Giants. When healthy, the 2021 seventh-round pick projects to be the Packers No. 3 running back behind the dynamic duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, while also providing a boost to Green Bay's kick-return unit. Hill shined during last year's preseason, but he struggled to find offensive snaps behind Jones and Dillon during the regular season, which will likely continue in 2022.

