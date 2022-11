Hill had one carry for seven yards in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.

Hill was only on the field for three offensive snaps, but he did record his first carry since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 campaign. Hill could see more work in Week 10 if fellow running back Aaron Jones (ankle) is unable to go, but in that scenario he would still find himself behind A.J. Dillon on the depth chart.