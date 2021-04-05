Cardinals executives expect Fitzgerald to retire, Mike Sando of The Athletic reports.
The 37-year-old wideout is an unrestricted free agent, following a 2020 campaign with career lows for catches (54), yards (409) and touchdowns (one). The Cardinals' signing of A.J. Green was one hint at Fitzgerald retiring, and while it hasn't actually happened yet, an announcement could be coming at some point this spring/summer. It's also possible Fitzgerald surveys the landscape for opportunities with a different team, though he'd be unlikely to find any assurance of regular playing time.
