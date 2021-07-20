Fitzgerald remains undecided on his status for the upcoming season, Jim Trotter of NFL.com reports.

Since the conclusion of the 2020 campaign, it has been widely acknowledged by those in league circles that Fitzgerald was expected to retire, but with training camps about to open the itch to play may be coming back to the 17-year vet. According to Trotter, Fitzgerald relayed there's "no new news," and he's "still not under contract," but he has yet to make a call on his playing future. Trotter relayed the Cardinals "definitely would like to have him (Fitzgerald) back if he wants to play," and "there is a spot for him" if he makes such a decision. Assuming he returns, Fitzgerald would be in line for a much smaller role than in his first two seasons under coach Kliff Kingsbury, when he averaged 6.2 targets per game en route to a combined 129-1,213-5 line in 29 contests. Currently, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and rookie second-rounder Rondale Moore occupy the top of Arizona's wide receiver depth chart.