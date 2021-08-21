Fitzgerald told Jim Gray on SiriusXM on Friday that he doesn't feel compelled to play "right now," according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don't have the urge."

After seasons before 2021, Fitzgerald has made a fairly quick decision to return to the fold, so it's notable that he hasn't made a firm call on the doorstep of the upcoming campaign. And the prevailing sentiment surrounding Fitzgerald has oscillated wildly this offseason, with Cards execs expecting him to retire back in April, the wide receiver hinting to Jim Trotter of NFL.com before training camp that he remained undecided and now Friday's noncommittal comments. As Fitzgerald mentioned to Gray, "Football is not one those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged." Ultimately, pragmatism implies we won't see Fitzgerald in an NFL game this season, but he has yet to make a call, one way or another.