The Patriots plan to release Guy on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Guy turns 34 next month and was entering the final year of his contract, which was set to pay him a $2 million salary and another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. With the move, the Patriots will save $3 million against the cap. It ends a seven-year run with New England for Guy. The veteran won a Super Bowl and played in 110 career contests for the team.