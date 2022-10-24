site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Playing Monday
Oct 24, 2022
Guy (shoulder) is active Monday against the Bears.
Guy will be suiting up for the first time since Week 3, after he was able to log three straight limited practices to close out the week. He should play a significant role in the
Patriots' defensive line rotation.
