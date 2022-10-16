site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Lawrence Guy: Out for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2022
Guy (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
Guy was listed as questionable earlier in the week but is ultimately unable to take the field Sunday. With Guy on the sidelines for his third consecutive game, Carl Davis could see more action in Guy's absence.
