The Jaguars waiving Fournette on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The team tried to trade Fournette during the offseason but wasn't able to work anything out. With the Jaguars rebuilding and the 2017 first-round pick a questionable scheme fit under offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, it shouldn't be too much of a shock to see Fournette headed elsewhere, though it's perhaps surprising the team wasn't able to trade him for at least a late-round pick. The Jags are left with Ryquell Armstead, Chris Thompson, Devine Ozigbo, James Robinson and Nathan Cottrell in the backfield, with Armstead seemingly the favorite to lead the team in carries Week 1 against Indianapolis. There will be a lot of attention focused on the Jacksonville backfield over the next few weeks, as Thompson, Ozigbo and Robinson could also be in the mix for touches. Garafolo expects the team to open the season using a backfield committee.