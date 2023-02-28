Fournette will be released at the start of the new league year, reports NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million extension with the Bucs last offseason, but Tampa Bay is in the process of re-tooling with Tom Brady calling it a career. Fournette turned 28 last month and is coming off a down year where he averaged just 3.5 yards per carry and rushed for three touchdowns. His release opens the door for second-year RB Rachaad White to take over lead-back duties for the Bucs.
