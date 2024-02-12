Anzalone recorded 129 tackles with three sacks and six passes defended over 16 games in 2023.

While a fringe top-24 linebacker in IDP formats, Anzalone recorded career highs in tackles, solo tackles (85) and sacks as one of the most important pieces of a Detroit defense that made huge improvements in run defense. One year after finishing bottom-four in rushing yards allowed per carry and per game, this unit finished top-three in each of these categories and top-two in runs of 10-plus yards allowed (36) and runs of 20-plus yards allowed (five). With Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill also under contract in 2024, the key pieces are in place for both Anzalone and the Lions run defense to remain productive in 2024.