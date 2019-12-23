Scarbrough ran for 34 yards on eight carries and did not receive a target during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Broncos.

The 23-year-old back out of Alabama returned to the lineup after missing Week 15 with a ribs issue, and garnered 38.1 percent of Detroit's RB carries as Kerryon Johnson made his long-awaited return from a knee injury. Despite possessing practically no additional fantasy upside in the passing game, Scarbrough made viable contributions by commanding 18 carries per game and rushing to a 4.2 yards-per-attempt average Weeks 11 through 14. He projects to remain a secondary option to Johnson in Detroit's season-finale matchup against Green Bay's bottom-third rush defense.