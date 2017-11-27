The Lions signed Marquez to a contract Monday.

Marquez, who appeared in 30 games with the Rams over the past two seasons, will step in as the Lions' new No. 5 wide receiver after the team waived Jace Billingsley last week. If Marquez is active on future game days, most of his snaps are likely to come on special teams.

