Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after Sunday's 31-23 win over the Buccaneers that Wright sustained a broken forearm, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.

With such a serious injury, Wright will likely be out for the Lions' NFC Championship game against the 49ers. Wright hauled in his lone target for 29 yards in Sunday's win. Anthony Firkser is set to move into the backup spot behind Sam LaPorta if Wright cannot play next Sunday.