The Lions matched the three-year, $12 million offer sheet extended to Wright by the 49ers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wright signed an offer sheet that reportedly included $6 million guaranteed as a restricted free agent with San Francisco, but Detroit has opted to match it and retain the tight end, who plays a key role as a blocker in the run game. The 49ers will now have to look elsewhere for an additional backup to George Kittle, while Wright gets an improved contract and the opportunity to remain in a scheme he's already succeeded in. Across 14 regular-season appearances in 2023, Wright piled up 13 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.