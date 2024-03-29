The offer sheet Wright signed with the 49ers as a restricted free agent Friday is reportedly for three years and $12 million, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Per Birkett, the Lions have five days to match the offer and since Wright was an undrafted free agent, they wouldn't receive draft pick compensation if he departs. If the 25-year-old ends up with the 49ers, he'd be in line to help fill the blocking tight end void behind starter George Kittle created by the free-agent departure of Charlie Woerner.