Wright (forearm) signed an offer sheet with the 49ers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Lions extended a one-year, $2.98 million contract tender to Wright ahead of free agency and now have five days to match the 49ers' offer. If not, Wright's deal with San Francisco becomes official. Wright broke his left forearm during Detroit's postseason win over Tampa Bay and finished the 2023 regular season with 13 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown across 14 appearances.