The Lions are slated to extend a contract tender to Wright (forearm) ahead of NFL free agency, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The report notes that by offering Wright (as a restricted free agent) a right of first refusal tender of $2.985 million, the Lions will retain the right to match any contract the tight end signs. Wright, who is bouncing back from a broken left forearm that he sustained in the postseason, is coming off a 2023 season in which he caught 13 passes for 91 yards and a TD in 14 regular-season games while working behind outstanding rookie Sam LaPorta.