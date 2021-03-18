Harris agreed to a contract with the Lions on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
For a Falcons defense that struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2020, Harris tied for third on the team with a career-high three sacks. It's apparent enough the former Missouri standout hasn't thus far lived up to his being selected No. 22 overall in the 2017 draft, but the 26-year-old's stock is trending up as he takes his career to Detroit. Harris had just 1.5 sacks over 25 games in 2018 and 2019 combined.
