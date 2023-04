Harris (groin) accepted a reduced salary to remain with the Lions in 2023, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Harris was rewarded with a two-year, $14 million deal after his 7.5 sacks in 2021 made him seem like a good fit in Detroit. However, things went downhill in 2022 and the 2017 first-round pick will now have his base salary chopped from by $3 million in 2023, which saves the Lions an equivalent amount in cap space.