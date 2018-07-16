Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Not expected to reach long-term agreement with team

Ansah (knee) and the Lions aren't expected to reach agreement on a long-term deal before Monday's 4 PM ET deadline to sign franchise players, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Detroit placed the franchise tag on Ansah this spring in order to prevent the defensive end from reaching free agency. However, the Lions indicated this spring that they want to give first-year head coach Matt Patricia a season to work with Ansah before the team commits to a lucrative, long-term contract extension, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Ansah will thus play the 2018 season on a $17.1 million deal with the chance of becoming an unrestricted free agency at the end of the league year if he proves to be a bad fit in Patricia's defensive scheme.